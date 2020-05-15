|
COLE Bobby (Linlithgow)
Anne and family of the late Bobby wish to express their sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for the cards, Mass cards and flowers received at this sad time. Our thanks to paramedics, Linlithgow Health Centre, West Lothian Careline for their help and to all who paid their respects on the funeral day, also to Father Paul Kelly for his comforting service at the graveside and to Bobby and Douglas Bennie for their excellent service at this difficult time.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 15, 2020