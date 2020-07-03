|
LANNIN Brian Passed away, on June 27, 2020, our beloved Brian John O'Connor Lannin. Much loved husband of Alice, loving dad to Conrad-John and Anne-Marie, beloved father-in-law to Denise and John, devoted grandad to Joseph, Faye, Aidan and Roisin and much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin, also a good friend to many. Deeply missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, due to current restrictions it will be private, a live webcast may be viewed on line by following the link at www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 3, 2020