Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian LANNIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian LANNIN

Notice Condolences

Brian LANNIN Notice
LANNIN Brian Passed away, on June 27, 2020, our beloved Brian John O'Connor Lannin. Much loved husband of Alice, loving dad to Conrad-John and Anne-Marie, beloved father-in-law to Denise and John, devoted grandad to Joseph, Faye, Aidan and Roisin and much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin, also a good friend to many. Deeply missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, due to current restrictions it will be private, a live webcast may be viewed on line by following the link at www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -