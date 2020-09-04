|
MacArthur
Cammie Loving wife Paddy, Neil, Craig, Lori and all family would like to thank everyone for all the flowers, cards and messages.
The villagers of Bridgend, former colleagues and all who turned up to pay their respects to Cammie, this was so comforting and greatly appreciated.
Special thanks to Rev. Jim Mein for his friendship and lovely service.
Donations are being made at Bridgend Golf Club for a defibrillator.
The Laughing Policeman
"He's to kind for a policeman
He's never known to frown
And everybody says
He's the happiest man in town"
Forever in our hearts. Xx
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020