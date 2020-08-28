|
|
|
McCALLUM
Catherine (Cathie) The family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy following the loss of Cathie. Thanks to all the staff at Unit 1 Bo'ness Hospital for the care they gave our mum. Thanks to the Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for the comforting service. Also to Ross Fraser Funeral Directors for their professional care and support.
You fell asleep, the angels came,
The lord looked down and called your name,
He saw you getting weary and did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And took you home to rest. Love from Lorna and Tommy.
Always with us in happy memories. Love Jim and Janet.
Loved and remembered always. Love from Ian and Jean.
Today, tomorrow our whole lives through,
We will always love and remember you. Love from all her grandchildren
Good night great-granny Cath. Love from your great-grandchildren xxx.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020