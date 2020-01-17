|
|
|
McFARLANE
Cathie Peacefully, on January 11, 2020, with her family by her side. Cathie, aged 90 years, dearly loved sister of Chrissie, Marion and the late Wilma and a loving aunt who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral Service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bridgeness Road, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, January 28, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 1.45 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020