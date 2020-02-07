|
McFARLANE
Cathie The family of the late Cathie McFarlane, wish to express grateful thanks to all relatives and friends, to the dedicated staff at the Bo'ness Care Home, the Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her support and comforting service and for Thomas Cuthell & Sons for funeral arrangements during this difficult time. We also wish to thank the Corbie Inn for catering for us and sincere thanks to all who donated to the retiral collection that raised £355 for the Bo'ness Old Kirk.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020