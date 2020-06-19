|
PATRICK Charles (Charlie) At his home in Linlithgow, on June 16, 2020, Charlie, aged 85 years (and formerly of Bo'ness), beloved husband of Jeanette (née Blair), dearly loved dad of Linda and Carole, father-in-law of Mike and Jimmy, devoted grandad of Caroline, Gillian and Nadine, grandad-Pat of Amelié, Elise, Harley, Luca and Michael, also a loving brother of Richard. Sadly missed by all the family. A private interment will be held.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 19, 2020