Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles PATRICK

Notice Condolences

Charles PATRICK Notice
PATRICK Charles (Charlie) At his home in Linlithgow, on June 16, 2020, Charlie, aged 85 years (and formerly of Bo'ness), beloved husband of Jeanette (née Blair), dearly loved dad of Linda and Carole, father-in-law of Mike and Jimmy, devoted grandad of Caroline, Gillian and Nadine, grandad-Pat of Amelié, Elise, Harley, Luca and Michael, also a loving brother of Richard. Sadly missed by all the family. A private interment will be held.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -