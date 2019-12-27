Home

GILFILLAN Charlie At Bo'ness Hospital, on December 19, 2019, Charlie, in his 90th year and former Parade Commander at the annual Bo'ness Remembrance Service. Beloved husband of the late May, much loved dad of Caroline, Aileen and Elizabeth and a dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Bo'ness Old Kirk, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery, at approximately 11.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
