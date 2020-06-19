Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christina PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina PAUL

Notice Condolences

Christina PAUL Notice
PAUL Christina (née Campbell) Passed away peacefully, at Barleystone Care Home, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Christina, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late William, dear mother of Raymond, much loved mother-in-law of Sandra, loving gran of Christopher (and his wife Caroline) and Lee, devoted great-gran of Liam (and his partner Caroline), Ava and Roan, also sadly missed great-great-gran of Carter. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -