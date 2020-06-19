|
PAUL Christina (née Campbell) Passed away peacefully, at Barleystone Care Home, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Christina, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late William, dear mother of Raymond, much loved mother-in-law of Sandra, loving gran of Christopher (and his wife Caroline) and Lee, devoted great-gran of Liam (and his partner Caroline), Ava and Roan, also sadly missed great-great-gran of Carter. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 19, 2020