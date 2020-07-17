Home

Christopher GRIGG

Notice

Christopher GRIGG Notice
GRIGG Christopher The family of the late Christopher Grigg would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards and extended their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. A very special thanks to Christopher's friends for their care and support which has made a very difficult time much more bearable for the whole family. Thanks also to Frank McGarry for his personal service,
Andy Low for piping for Christopher
and Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 17, 2020
