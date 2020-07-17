|
GRIGG Christopher The family of the late Christopher Grigg would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards and extended their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. A very special thanks to Christopher's friends for their care and support which has made a very difficult time much more bearable for the whole family. Thanks also to Frank McGarry for his personal service,
Andy Low for piping for Christopher
and Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements.
