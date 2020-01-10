|
|
|
GREEN David Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on December 28, 2019, aged 69 years. Loving son of Jane and the late David, sister of Elizabeth, uncle of Caroline, Fiona and Laura, great-uncle of Tracy, Allan, Ashleigh, Amy, Chloe, Andrew and Kenzie. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
This is for someone wonderful,
As loved as one could be,
For you were everything in life,
You meant the world you see,
And sometimes life can be unkind,
When hearts are torn in two,
But nothing ever could compare,
To the pain of losing you,
But all the love you left behind,
Forever will live on,
And so until we meet again,
Rest peacefully dear son.
Your loving mum xx.
If roses grew in heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my brothers arms,
And tell him they're from me,
Tell him that I love and miss him,
And when he turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon his cheek,
And hold him for a while,
Because remembering him is easy,
I will do it everyday,
But there is an ache within my heart,
That will never go away.
Your loving sister, Elizabeth xx.
Of all the many blessings,
However great or small,
To have had you for an uncle,
Was the greatest one of all.
Your loving niece, Caroline and Rab, great-niece Chloe, Tracy and Jim and
Sophie and Harry xx.
It broke our hearts to lose you uncle,
But you never went alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
Your loving niece, Fiona and Allan xx.
A beautiful memory,
Dearer than gold,
Of an uncle whose worth,
Can never be told,
There's a place in my heart,
No one can fill,
I miss you uncle and always will.
Your loving niece Laura and Mark xx.
May the winds of heaven blow softly,
And whisper in your ear,
How much we love and miss you uncle,
And wish that you were here.
Your loving nieces and nephews, Allan, Ashleigh, Amy and Andrew xxxx.
You're a shining star,
No matter where you are,
Sleep tight, love you always.
Your loving niece, Kenzie xx.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020