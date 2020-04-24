Home

MURRAY David Passed away peacefully, at home, on April 10, 2020, aged 81 years, beloved husband of Mandy, dad of Lynn and Norma, grandad of Stuart and Gillian, father-in-law of Craig and Derek.
Gone from our home,
But not from our hearts.
A private cremation service will be held.

The family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, as well as the lovely cards and floral tributes received at this sad time. Special thanks to the district nurses, Thomas Brown Funerals and Scott Marshall.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
