ARGENT Don At Ivybank Nursing Home, on April 27, 2020, Don, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Rita, dearly loved dad of Linda, Douglas and Martin, father-in-law of Jill, Teresa and the late Edward, devoted grandpa of Christopher, Jonathan, Ryan, Jamie, Charlie and Harry, great-grandpa of Jessica and Lewis, also loved by Tammy and Laura and a dear brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all the family. A private service will be held due to current circumstances.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 1, 2020