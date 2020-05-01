Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don ARGENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don ARGENT

Notice Condolences

Don ARGENT Notice
ARGENT Don At Ivybank Nursing Home, on April 27, 2020, Don, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Rita, dearly loved dad of Linda, Douglas and Martin, father-in-law of Jill, Teresa and the late Edward, devoted grandpa of Christopher, Jonathan, Ryan, Jamie, Charlie and Harry, great-grandpa of Jessica and Lewis, also loved by Tammy and Laura and a dear brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all the family. A private service will be held due to current circumstances.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -