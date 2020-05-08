|
|
|
ARGENT Don The family of the late Don Argent wish to thank relatives, friends and
neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks are extended to Pastor Frank Hartley for conducting the graveside service and to Paul Cuthell and staff for taking care of the funeral arrangements in the current circumstances.Thanks are also expressed to Ivybank Nursing Home for their care, especially in recent weeks.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 8, 2020