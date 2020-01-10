Home

More Obituaries for Doris RHIND
Doris RHIND

Notice Condolences

Doris RHIND Notice
RHIND Doris Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 1, 2020, Doris
Rhind (née McCallum), aged 69 years, beloved wife of Ian, dear Mum of Ian and Mary and Granny of Ewan and Hamish. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery, at approximately 11.30 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
