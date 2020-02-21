|
EARL Dorothy (Dot) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with her loving family by her side, Dorothy (Dot, nee Barber), aged 68 years, a sadly missed sister, aunt and friend to many. God bless, sweet dreams. Funeral service will be held at St Mary of the Assumption Church, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, a retiral offering will be taken to aid Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020