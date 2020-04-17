|
|
|
AITKEN Eleanor The family of the late Eleanor Aitken, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, floral tributes and sympathy cards received at this sad time. We would also like to thank Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their support and guidance, led by William Paterson, regarding the organising of the funeral especially with the Covid-19 restrictions. Thanks also to Irene Gardner for the comforting service.
A donation of £250 was made to the British Heart Foundation in lieu of flowers, by John, John and Lisa, Emma and Amy.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020