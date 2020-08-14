|
McCORMICK
Elizabeth Matthews (Lizzie) (Linlithgow)
Anne, John and Mary would like to thank family and friends for their kind wishes and cards received on the passing of Lizzie, who died peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on July 30, 2020. Lizzie is now re-united with her beloved Davie. Sadly missed mum, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and friend to many. Thanks to Father Paul of St Michael's RC Church for a lovely service, Robert Bennie & Sons for their efficient funeral service and special thanks to all at Linlithgow Care Home who took such good care of mum. Greatly missed but will never be forgotten.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020