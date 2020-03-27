|
GLASSEY Ella At Bo'ness Hospital, on March 19, 2020, Ella (née Watson), aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Jim and Ian, mother-in-law of Ellen and Alice, also a devoted gran of Sarah, Nicholas and Andrew and sadly missed by Angus, Samantha and Catriona. A private interment will be held but anyone who wishes further information is asked to contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on01506 822159. For those wishing to donate in Ella's memory please visit https://tributefunds.stroke.org.uk/in-memory/ella-glassey all donations will be gratefully received.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020