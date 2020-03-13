|
LAMONT Ella The family of the late Ella Lamont wish to thank relatives, friends and
neighbours for the kindness, support and sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks are extended to the dedicated staff at Linlithgow Care Home for their devoted care of Ella, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional services, The Inchyra Grange Hotel for their hospitality and to all who paid their last respects at the service.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020