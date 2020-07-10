|
|
|
BROWN Elma William and family would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards and beautiful
flowers on the sad passing of Elma, beloved wife, mum and grandmother. A special mention to all of Elma's carers, Father Forrest and Thomas Cuthell Funeral Directors. The greatest comfort during our sorrow was the expressions of sympathy conveyed to us in many ways. We deeply appreciate your thoughtfulness and thank you most sincerely.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 10, 2020