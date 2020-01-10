Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn DAVIDSON

Notice Condolences

Evelyn DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Evelyn Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on January 1, 2020, surrounded by her family, Evelyn (née Cochrane), aged 70 years, beloved wife of John and loving mum to Richard and the late Michael. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1.00 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as a retiral offering will be taken, for those wishing to donate, in aid of Dementia Scotland.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -