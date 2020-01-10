|
DAVIDSON Evelyn Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on January 1, 2020, surrounded by her family, Evelyn (née Cochrane), aged 70 years, beloved wife of John and loving mum to Richard and the late Michael. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1.00 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as a retiral offering will be taken, for those wishing to donate, in aid of Dementia Scotland.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020