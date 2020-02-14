Home

EAGLESHAM George (1945 - 2020)
Peacefully, at his home in Bo'ness, on January 21, 2020, George, aged 74 years, beloved husband of Yvonne Allan, much loved dad of Gwen and Lorna and a devoted grandad and great-grandad, who will be sadly missed by all the family. A funeral service took place at Falkirk Crematorium, the retiral offering, which was gratefully received, raised £610, this was donated to Strathcarron Hospice, in memory of George.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
