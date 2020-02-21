|
McADAM
Gordon The family of the late Gordon McAdam would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for flowers, cards, kindness and support received at this very sad time. Special thanks are extended to Laura Gordon for conducting Gordon's service, doctors and staff on Ward A22 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, for their dedicated care, Thomas Cuthell and sons for their compassionate and caring arrangements, Richmond Park Hotel for providing catering and to all who paid their last respects at the service. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £345, for the benefit of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, raised in memory of Gordon.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020