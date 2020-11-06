|
|
|
GOODWIN Harold Frank (Linlithgow)
Passed away peacefully, at St Michael's Hospital, Linlithgow, on Sunday, October 31, 2020, Harold, aged 96 years, a loving husband to the late Cissie and the late Peggie and dear friend of Ann, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many through his involvement with St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow. Private family funeral,
due to the current restrictions. Donations in memory to Sight Scotland Veterans, if desired.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020