HULL Heather After bravely fighting a long illness, Heather (nee Renton), peacefully passed away, in Caithness General Hospital, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, aged 58 years. Beloved wife of Graeme, much loved sister of Ian, a dear sister-in-law, devoted auntie of Sharon and Donna. A loving great-auntie to Kayleigh, Kirsty and Callum. Funeral service within West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Friday, January 31, service commencing at 1.00 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers, donations to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020