Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
14:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Livingston
Helen Haddon Cunningham (Adams) BAIN

Helen Haddon Cunningham (Adams) BAIN Notice
BAIN Helen Haddon Cunningham (née Adams) (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Eleanor, beloved wife of Sandy, mother of Jennifer and Roddy and grandmother of Matthew, Rebecca, Sandy, Catherine and Lisa. Funeral to take place at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Monday, February 24, at 2 pm, afterwards all are invited to Linlithgow Rugby Club. Family flowers only. Retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
