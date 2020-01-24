Home

MONAGHAN Helen Granny, those special memories of you will always bring a smile,
If only I could have you back for just a little while,
Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do,
You always meant so very much and always will do too,
The fact that you're no longer here, will always cause me pain,
But you're forever in my heart,
Until we meet again.
Love always, Michelle x.
Great-Granny, though your smile has gone forever,
And your hand we cannot touch,
We still have so many memories, of the one we loved so much.
Love Owen and Annabelle xx.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
