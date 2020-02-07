Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Hebenton SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Ian Hebenton SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Ian Hebenton (Linlithgow)
On January 29, 2020, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, following a short illness, Ian, deeply loved husband of Nettie, loved and loving dad to Carolyn and Louise, father-in-law to Heinz, grandad to Martin, Andrew, Denise, Jamie, Laura and Alistair and great-grandad to Zoe and Hailey. Funeral service will take place at St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Wednesday, February 19, at 1 pm. Private committal by request.
Family flowers only, please. Donations welcome in aid of RNLI.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -