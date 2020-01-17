Home

Ian Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 8, 2020, Ian, aged 80 years, beloved husband of the late Margaret. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery at approximately 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Cancer Research UK, in memory of Ian.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
