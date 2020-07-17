Home

Ireen SCOTT

SCOTT Ireen Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer, on July 12, 2020, Ireen, aged 68 years. Beloved wife to Norman, mother to Layne and Zoe, grandmother to Joe and Lois, daughter to Joyce and sister to Linda. Due to current guidelines anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ireen are respectfully invited to be in attendance as the cortege leaves Blair Avenue, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, July 21, at 2.35 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Strathcarron Hospice. Forever in our hearts xx.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 17, 2020
