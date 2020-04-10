|
MITCHELL Irene (Linlithgow)
Jeanette and Robert would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, floral tributes and sympathy cards received following their very sad loss of Irene. Special thanks to staff at Ark Housing, Linlithgow for their care and devotion to Irene throughout her many years living there and especially in her last few hours. Thanks to all the professionals who were involved in Irene's care, also to Rev Dr Liam Fraser his for comforting service and Robert Bennie & Sons, Funeral Directors, for their professionalism and guidance through these difficult times.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020