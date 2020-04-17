|
MOCHRIE Irene Jim, Fraser, Euan and Aiden would like to thank everyone who expressed sympathy and condolences, sent cards and kind gestures and provided all manner of support following the very sad loss of Irene. We thank neighbours for their respect on the day of the funeral. We thank everyone who has pledged to have a tree planted in memory of Irene. We offer special thanks to all NHS staff who looked after Irene over these past 5 years, particularly staff at the Western General Hospital DNS and Oncology Departments, St Johns Hospital - in particular those in the Stroke Ward and Ward 25 and Linlithgow Health Practice GPs and DNs. Special thanks also to Social Care personnel who looked after Irene at home with such dedication and empathy. We extend our thanks to Scott Marshall for his comforting service. We extend our gratitude to Robert Bennie & Sons Funeral Directors for their guidance and consummate professionalism in these difficult times. We thank all who donated to The Brain Tumour Charity. That sum currently is £2308. Thank you. An announcement regarding a service to commemorate Irene`s life will be made at a later date.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020