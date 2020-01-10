|
GRANT Isabel The family of the late Isabel Grant would like to thank family and friends for the cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Falkirk Community Hospital, Dalriada Home Care and Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their care and attention to Isabel, Mr Walter Williamson for his personal and comforting service. Thanks also to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements, The Corbie Inn for the catering and to all who paid their last respects at Carriden Parish
Church and Cemetery. We stood beside your bedside,
We held your hand in ours,
We did our best to comfort you,
As loving children do,
God gently took you by the hand,
And led you to his beautiful land,
But we as children thank you Mum,
From the bottom of our hearts,
For the love and devotion you gave us,
Before we had to part,
A prayer, a tear till the end of time,
For a loving Mum, we are proud was ours,
God bless and keep you Mum,
You are forever in our hearts.
There's a place in my heart,
No-one can own, a part of my life,
That's yours alone,
For deep in my heart you are with me yet,
To love and cherish and never forget. Your loving husband John.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020