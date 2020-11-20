Home

YARD Isabella (Bella) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 14, 2020, Bella (née Mackie), aged 93 years. A much loved mother to Michael, mother-in-law to Wilma, gran to Donna and Garry and great-granny to Keira, Esmae and Charlotte. The family would like to thank Aisha Jabeen and Steve Courtney for supporting Bella in her later years. Bella and her witty humour will be sadly missed by all. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, but for further information please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020
