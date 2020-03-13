|
HENDRIE Jack The family of the late Jack Hendrie would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Rev. Debbie van Weilie for her comforting service Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the arrangements, The Corbie Inn for the lovely catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Scotland, in memory of Jack.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020