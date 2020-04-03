|
BROWN James (Jim) Suddenly, at his home, in Bo'ness, on March 27, 2020. Jim, aged 82 years, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Jim, Kenneth and Audrey, father-in-law of Eleanor, Carol and Stewart also a devoted papa of Ryan, Callum, Emma, Rebecca, Nicole and Stewart and sadly missed by his great-grandchildren and sisters. A private cremation service will be held. For further details regarding a Memorial service, please contact Thomas Cuthell and Sons on 01506 822159.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020