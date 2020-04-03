Home

James (Jim) BROWN

BROWN James (Jim) Suddenly, at his home, in Bo'ness, on March 27, 2020. Jim, aged 82 years, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Jim, Kenneth and Audrey, father-in-law of Eleanor, Carol and Stewart also a devoted papa of Ryan, Callum, Emma, Rebecca, Nicole and Stewart and sadly missed by his great-grandchildren and sisters. A private cremation service will be held. For further details regarding a Memorial service, please contact Thomas Cuthell and Sons on 01506 822159.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020
