James Hanlen McALPINE

James Hanlen At home on March 25, 2020, James, much loved father to Kaye and grandfather to Hayden (Kasia) and husband to May, whom he lost in 2015. He was from the best of generations. His family and friends mourn the passing of a good man. Thanks to Nan and Jean who brought meaning and happiness to more recent years. Thanks also to his caring neighbours. Funeral will be immediate family only, due to current conditions. A memorial will be held celebrating his life at a future date.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020
