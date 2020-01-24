Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James HORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) HORN

Notice Condolences

James (Jim) HORN Notice
HORN James (Jim) Suddenly but peacefully, at home, after a long illness bravely borne, James (Jim), died January 17, 2020, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Sandra, brother of Richard, also a dear brother-in-law of May, uncle to Jonny and Mark and great-uncle to Ava, Freddie and Nathan. Will always be in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully
invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery, at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -