HORN James (Jim) Suddenly but peacefully, at home, after a long illness bravely borne, James (Jim), died January 17, 2020, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Sandra, brother of Richard, also a dear brother-in-law of May, uncle to Jonny and Mark and great-uncle to Ava, Freddie and Nathan. Will always be in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully
invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery, at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020