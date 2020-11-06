|
|
|
WYNNE James C. (Bridgend)
The family would like to thank everyone for the lovely cards and beautiful flowers received, these were of great comfort to us all. For the staff involved in his weekly care at Ward 15, St John's Hospital, we are very grateful, as we are for the care given by the doctors and nurses who looked after Jim at home. Thank you to Frank McGarry for helping us through the service and lastly, but not least, we thank Robert Bennie and Sons for their kind and considerate care taking Jim through his final journey.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020