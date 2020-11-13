Home

Janet BARRETT

Janet BARRETT Notice
BARRETT Janet Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on November 9, 2020, Janet, aged 66 years. A devoted wife of Billy, a much loved mum of Lee and Paul, mother-in-law to Lynn and Nicola, sister of William, Mary and the late Maggie, doting granny to Grace, Ruby and Rhea, also a sadly missed auntie and friend to many. The funeral service will be private, due to current restrictions but for further information please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020
