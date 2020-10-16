|
McLEAN
Janette Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, aged 76 years, Janette
(nee McCue), beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Shiona and Neil, doting gran of Emma, Andrew and Ewan. Family funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Janette will leave from the family home, at 10.15 am, for those who would like to pay their respects. There is an opportunity for those who would like to make a donation direct to Alzheimer Scotland, in memory of Janette.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020