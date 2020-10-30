Home

Janette The family of the late Janette McLean would like to thank family and friends for their flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy at this sad time. We were overwhelmed by how many came to pay their last respects as mum left the family home. Special thanks to the Rev Philip Hacking for his comforting words, Ross Fraser Funeral Directors and staff for their professional and caring funeral arrangements and Nosh Cafe and Sandwich Bar for the catering.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020
