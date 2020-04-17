|
SIMPSON Janette The family of the late Janette Simpson wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to the staff at Bo'ness Hospital, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Falkirk Community Hospital and Falkirk Council Home Care for their dedicated care of Janette. Thanks also to Rev. Scott Marshall for his comforting service and Paul, John and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements at this very difficult time.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020