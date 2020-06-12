Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim CARVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim CARVER

Notice

Jim CARVER Notice
CARVER Jim Irene and the family of the late Jim Carver wish to thank relatives and
friends for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to Bo'ness Hospital for their dedicated care, Mr Phillip Hacking for conducting the Service, Paul Cuthell and staff for taking care of the funeral arrangements, Fleur De Leigh for the lovely flowers and to all the Bo'ness United Supporters who took the time to line the street to pay tribute to Jim as he passed by. So dearly loved,
Will be so sorely missed.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 12, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -