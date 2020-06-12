|
CARVER Jim Irene and the family of the late Jim Carver wish to thank relatives and
friends for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to Bo'ness Hospital for their dedicated care, Mr Phillip Hacking for conducting the Service, Paul Cuthell and staff for taking care of the funeral arrangements, Fleur De Leigh for the lovely flowers and to all the Bo'ness United Supporters who took the time to line the street to pay tribute to Jim as he passed by. So dearly loved,
Will be so sorely missed.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 12, 2020