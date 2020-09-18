|
HAMILTON Jim Agnes and family would like to thank the staff in Ward 1, Bo'ness Hospital for their devoted care, Rev. Amanda MacQuarrie for the lovely service, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the arrangements and to all who gave support to the family by sending cards and flowers. A special mention to Walter Williamson and John Lapsley for their lovely tribute at the Cemetery Gates and to everyone who paid their respects at the Cemetery and along the route. The family say a big thank you at this sad time.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020