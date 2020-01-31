|
HORN Jim Sandra wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Forthview Practice, along with the carers and out of hours staff for their dedicated care
of Jim. Also, Mr Ian Baillie for conducting the service, the staff at Thomas Cuthell and sons for their excellent care, the Richmond Park Hotel for catering and Kinneil Band for playing at the graveside. Appreciation to all who attended Jim's service and sent cards, flowers or condolences. The retiral collection, for "The Fair" and Kinneil Band raised £640, in memory of Jim.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020