ANDERSON John Isabel would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy as well as the lovely cards and floral tributes received at this sad time.
Special thanks are extended to the paramedics for their dedicated care, Frank McGarry for conducting a very personal and comforting service, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for excellent service in difficult times and Kay and Fiona for their invaluable support.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020
